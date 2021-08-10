Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Victim in Billings South Side shooting identified

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Siren
sirens-generic.jpg
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 18:17:11-04

The man shot and killed on Billings South Side early Monday morning has been identified as Kevin Bryan White, 32, of the Billings area.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said White died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Police found White unresponsive at the corner of South 27th Street and Third Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 657-8473.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere