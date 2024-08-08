Vandalism spree across Billings results in arrest of 3 teens

BILLINGS - Three teens have been arrested after what Billings police described as a widespread overnight vandalism spree by a group of juveniles.

Police Lt. Matt Lennick said on social media the vandalism resulted in numerous broken vehicle windows in the downtown, northside, and Heights. Some thefts from vehicles have also been reported.

Three teens ages 14, 15, and 16 were apprehended.

"If your vehicle was vandalized, windows broken, or items stolen please contact dispatch and an Officer or CSO will respond to take your report and attempt to determine if it is connected to the other incidents," Lennick said in the post.

