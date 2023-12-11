Vandal strikes Billings airport, suspect arrested

BILLINGS - Authorities were investigating a rash of vandalism Monday morning at the main entrance to Billings Logan International Airport.

The vandalism included large swaths of spray-painted messages, damage to the glass at one entrance, and an attempt to light a fire inside one of entryway, according to Jeff Roach, the airport director of aviation and transit.

Charlie Klepps/MTN News Damage to the glass of one of the main entrances at Billings Logan International Airport.

Roach said the damage was done shortly after midnight and a male suspect is in custody.

An estimate of the cost of the damages and cleanup was not immediately available. It was also not immediately clear if any airport operations were disrupted.

The written graffiti appears to reference Crispus Attucks, a historical figure who is regarded as the first person killed in the American Revolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.