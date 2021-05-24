UMPD investigating reported sexual assault

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Police Department is investigating the report of a sexual assault that occurred in the University Villages housing area on Thursday, May 20 around 10 p.m.

The suspect is described as tall, slender, mid-20s and wearing a black hoodie, black cargo pants, black tennis shoes. The suspect also wore a black ski mask and gloves.

An alert states the incident was reported to UMPD at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the reported incident or has information about the suspect is asked to UMPD at (406) 243-4000.

A report can also be made online here.