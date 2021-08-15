Two pre-release inmate walkaways reported in Billings

Two inmates at the Passages Women's Program in Billings were reported as walkaways on Sunday.

Kaira Harrison, 22 years old, reportedly walked away from the facility at 1001 South 27th Street around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Harrison is described as a 6 feet, 1 inch tall Native American, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harrison is serving a 3-year sentence out of Cascade County for possession of dangerous drugs.

Montana Department of Corrections Kaira Harrison

Harrison left Passages with 37-year-old Valene Wing, described as Native American, 5 feet 3 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wing is serving a two-year sentence out of Blaine County for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Montana Department of Corrections Valene Wing

Both Harrison and Wing should be considered dangerous as they are facing a ten-year sentence for felony escape and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harrison or Wing should contact law enforcement immediately.