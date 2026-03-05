Two men facing charges for fatal shooting of Billings fugitive

MISSOULA — Two men are facing charges following Wednesday's deadly shooting near a gas station in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reported detectives have referred deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon charges for one man. The other faces a charge for attempted assault with a weapon.

The men have been remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

The deadly shooting occurred near a Town Pump at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who died was reportedly a fugitive from Billings. The shooting involved four bail bondsmen conducting a bond revocation, according to Missoula police.

More than 15 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene, including Missoula police, Missoula County sheriff's deputies, and Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. Missoula police said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.

