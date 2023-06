BILLINGS — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing on Saturday night.

That stabbing happened around 11:00 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Windsor Circle North.

Billings Police said in a tweet that when arriving on scene officers found a male and female that had been in a disturbance.

Each individual received mutual stab wounds.

Both the male and female were transported to the hospital and no arrests have been made.