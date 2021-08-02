Trucker arrested in Montana after 69+ pounds of cocaine found

GREAT FALLS — U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Sweetgrass in Toole County recently seized 69.5 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, CBP officers encountered a commercial truck operated by a woman from Canada.

The trailer contained a commercial load of watermelons and peppers destined for Canada. Officers referred the truck for further inspection.

During an in-depth inspection of the truck and trailer, CBP officers discovered bags concealed within the cargo; the bags contained a substance which tested positive for cocaine.

“Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Area Port Director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry, in a news release “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement, is critical to our border security mission.”

CBP officers turned the case over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The name of the woman has not yet been released.