Trial delayed for Dillon man accused of entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

HELENA — The trial has been delayed for a Dillon man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot.

Hank Muntzer was set to go to trial on July 10 in U.S. District Court District of Columbia. That trial has been delayed following his lawyer, William Lee Shipley Jr., withdrawing from the case. It is unclear at this time why Shipley exited.

Muntzer is accused of entering the Capitol that day with the intent to impede and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress. The Dillon native has stated previously he believes video evidence from that day will show he did nothing wrong.

In court documents, federal investigators say Muntzer can be seen in the U.S. Capitol on footage captured by an MSNBC news crew. He is also accused of recording videos inside the U.S. Capitol and posting them to social media.

A status conference for Muntzer is set for July 21 before Judge Jia M. Cobb.