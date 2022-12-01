Watch Now
Teens detained after playing with BB gun at Billings elementary school

1 arrested on warrant
Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 01, 2022
Two 15-year-old boys were detained and one arrested on a warrant after they were seen playing with what turned out to be a BB gun at Orchard Elementary School in Billings.

Billings police tweeted that neighbors reported one of the boys playing with a gun around 1:15 p.m.

Police confiscated the BB pistol.

The investigation continues.

