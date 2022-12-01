Teens detained after playing with BB gun at Billings elementary school

Two 15-year-old boys were detained and one arrested on a warrant after they were seen playing with what turned out to be a BB gun at Orchard Elementary School in Billings.
Billings police tweeted that neighbors reported one of the boys playing with a gun around 1:15 p.m.
Police confiscated the BB pistol.
The investigation continues.
22-83791: 1317 Hours. Orchard School; Weapons. Neighbors reported Juvenile male on playground w/ handgun. (2) 15 y/o juvenile males detained in the 100 block of Hallowell. A bb pistol was recovered. 1 of the juvenile males arrested for warrants. Investigation ongoing. - LT Wooley— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 1, 2022