Teen arrested in connection with weekend Billings shooting

An 18-year-old Billings man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting a 17-year-old girl, according to Billings police.

Police responded to a call 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the 2000 block of Willet Drive to find the girl with a gunshot wound. She had gone to a friend's house after the shooting when police were called, according to a Billings police social media post. It was unclear from the post where the shooting took place.

Upon arriving, police discovered the identity of a suspect and called him, police said. He turned himself in and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police did not identify the suspect. He was booked into Yellowstone County jail on charges related to the shooting, but it was unclear if he was still in jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated and released, according to police.