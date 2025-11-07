Teen arrested after gang-related graffiti found across Hardin

Last week, police in Hardin woke up to find graffiti all over town. After collecting footage from residents, it didn't take long to arrest the teen responsible.

"That officer took that video to the school and showed the faculty the image of the suspect, who immediately identified that subject. We had him come down with his parents for an interview, did an interview, and was able to get a confession from the juvenile," said Hardin Police Chief Paul George on Thursday.

Officials say the graffiti appears to be gang-affiliated, though it doesn't necessarily mean it was done by a gang member.

"I don't necessarily know that 100% we have a gang here in Hardin, but of course, we have people and individuals who are part of a bigger gang or are potentially posers," George said.

Police say any graffiti won't be tolerated.

"Whether it's gang-related or not, because we can't say if we're 100% sure that it is, that behavior is not accepted and we won't just keep it up," said George.

As for the 15-year-old who committed the vandalism, he's been referred to juvenile probation court and restitution is possible, according to Hardin police.

"That young man has agreed to go to the properties and either scrub the graffiti off, if it's able to come off, and or repaint the property," George said.

In this case, the investigation served as an opportunity to provide help to someone who needed it.

"We're not here to just to put people in jail, just to solve crime. We're actually here to help people. So, this young man needs some help, needs some resources, wants the help, and we're going to provide that by way of this investigation," George said.

