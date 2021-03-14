Suspects in custody after alleged kidnapping attempt in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement in Gallatin County says suspects are in custody Saturday evening after a reported kidnapping in Bozeman.

According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office media release, the Sheriff's Office, along with the Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping and homicide-in-progress just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

A suspect vehicle was traveling on Interstate 90 westbound, up to 120 miles per hour, from the area of Moffit Gulch Road and I-90.

The release said the vehicle was stopped near mile marker 304, briefly closing both lanes of traffic.

Law enforcement was able to detain an unspecified number of suspects without further incident, according to the release.

A woman was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All suspects are reportedly in custody, and the Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Office said additional details are not available at this time as it is an active investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.