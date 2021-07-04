Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Suspected DUI driver arrested after low-speed chase in Gallatin County

items.[0].image.alt
Bozeman Police Department / Facebook
dui stop bzn 0704.jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 15:34:12-04

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department asks the public not to drink and drive this holiday weekend after officers assisted several law enforcement agencies in arresting a suspected DUI driver early Sunday morning.

A post on the Bozeman Police Facebook page says the department, along with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol engaged the driver in a low-speed vehicle pursuit that began near Belgrade and ended near Bozeman.

According to the post, spike strips were deployed "to help bring the pursuit to a safe ending."

The driver reportedly had multiple prior DUI convictions and is being held on a felony DUI charge at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Bozeman PD urges people who choose to drink to arrange for a designated driver or sober ride ahead of time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere