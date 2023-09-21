Watch Now
Suspect shot by law enforcement in Billings

David Jay/ Q2 News
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:27:23-04

A suspect was shot in an incident involving officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies in north Billings Thursday afternoon.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the incident involved state and federal probation and parole officers. No officers were injured.

The suspect, a man, was injured and transported to a local hospital, he said.

Billings police officers were not involved, but the agency is coordinating with the investigation and communications, according to Lennick.

Lennick released no details about the condition of the suspect or how many officers were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

