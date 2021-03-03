Suspect shot after reportedly trying to crash vehicle into MHP patrol vehicle

GREAT FALLS — A person who allegedly tried to ram a vehicle into the patrol vehicle of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Justice said in a news release that on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:05 pm, the Trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop in Lake County. The MHP said it happened near Beaverhead Drive and Chief Eagle Lane several miles southwest of Ronan.

The suspect began driving away from the traffic stop and the Trooper tried to stop the vehicle with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), but was not successful.

The DOJ says the suspect then tried to ram the MHP Trooper’s vehicle and another vehicle. Shots were fired at the suspect by the MHP Trooper.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was apprehended and treated for the injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, has been charged with criminal endangerment and felony DUI.

The investigation is being conducted by the MT DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, which is standard in all cases involving an officer shooting a suspect.

We will update you if we get more information.