Suspect rams West Yellowstone police vehicle during high-speed pursuit

WEST YELLOWSTONE - The West Yellowstone Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Kayden Michael Mobley, who allegedly rammed into the West Yellowstone police chief's vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Tuesday.

The police department said in a statement posted on social media that at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday a West Yellowstone police officer attempted a traffic stop on Mobley, who was allegedly speeding in a truck with expired registration.

According to the statement, Mobley failed to yield and led officers in a pursuit on U.S. Highway 20 toward Idaho and then back toward West Yellowstone at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

During the pursuit, Mobley allegedly struck the West Yellowstone police chief's vehicle intentionally at a speed of approximately 90 mph, causing it to leave the roadway and roll multiple times.

Mobley was driving a 2015 maroon Ford F350 with Montana license plate DVR190. Officers have not been able to locate him at this time.

The police chief was taken to Big Sky Medical Center with minor injuries.

The police department is looking for any information on Mobley or the suspect vehicle. Mobley's truck will have damage on the driver's side, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600.