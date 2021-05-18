Suspect pleads not guilty in the shooting death of Trysten Fellers

Trysten Fellers of Fairfield, 22 years old, was shot and killed on May 14th, and Erin Elliott Holcomb has been charged with deliberate homicide.

Witnesses say Fellers tried to stop Holcomb from driving while intoxicated. When Holcomb refused to be driven home, the situation escalated, eventually leading to Fellers being shot in the neck.

Fellers is being remembered as a kind, funny, and generous young man.

Cindy Gonzalez, the secretary at Augusta Public School, recalled, “I don’t know that I ever saw him in a bad mood. I mean he just was happy-go-lucky, and a work ethic like you couldn’t believe. One time someone chopped wood for me and he came out and he stacked it. I didn’t ask him to, that’s the type of kid he was.”

A GoFundMe account has been created by Kelly Wivell to create a scholarship in Fellers' name. The page states:

Trysten Feller was a fine young man just following his dreams when he was senselessly shot and killed trying to stop that person from driving drunk. He was engaged to be married to his forever love Josie Moline in July. They were building their future, taking over the family farm and he was also a heavy equipment operator for his dad's construction company. Trysten was a proud farm kid who never met a stranger. In Trysten's honor, his family would like to create a scholarship at his alma mater, Augusta High School, for students pursuing tech or trade school, like he did for welding.

Trysten's parents Rory and Sonny, along with Trysten's fiancee Josie, released the following statement:

Our boy was the light of our life, our pride and joy, our reason for being. He had an infectious giggle, mischievious grin, messy hair, and a heart of gold. His trucks were loud, his style all his own. He had just started chasing his dreams, found the love of his life and couldn’t wait to make her his wife. The hurt from this senseless loss of Trysten is unimaginable.

Holcomb, 25 years old, appeared in Teton County District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bond was set at $100,000.