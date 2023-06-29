Suspect in Michigan murder arrested in Montana

LIBBY - A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested Wednesday north of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Mac's Market after someone reported a possible sighting of Chadwick Shane Mobley.

Mobley, 42, was considered armed and dangerous and was the subject of a nationwide manhunt. He is wanted for the murder of a woman in 2011.

Mobley faces homicide and firearms charges and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending extradition back to Michigan.