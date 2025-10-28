Suspect dead, Belgrade police officer hospitalized after Monday shooting

BELGRADE — A Belgrade police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after responding to a disturbance report on Crockett Street in Belgrade on Monday evening.

According to a press release, officers responded to the report at approximately 5:18 p.m. when an officer-involved shooting occurred. One officer suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect involved in the incident was killed.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said there is no ongoing threat to the public, the scene has been secured, and an investigation is underway.

The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department of Justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.