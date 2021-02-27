Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kalispell late Friday night.

A Kalispell Police Department media release said officers responded around 10 p.m. Friday night to a disturbance with a weapon report near Cemetery Road and Highway 93 South.

Officers searched the area for a vehicle reported to be intentionally ramming other vehicles and located it unoccupied. KPD officers then split up to search for the suspect on foot, according to the release.

The release said one officer entered a business and was confronted by the suspect, who had armed himself "with an object." The suspect then attacked the officer, who shot him during the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention from officers.

During the the incident, an uninvolved bystander was wounded and transported to Kalispell Regional Medicial Center with a non-life threatening injury.

KPD says there is not believed to be any further danger to the public, and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The man's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification and further investigation. We will keep you updated with any further information we receive.