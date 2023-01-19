Watch Now
Suspect arrested in Billings South Side abduction

MTN News
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 19, 2023
Billings police said Thursday they have arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted abduction of another man last week.

Angelo Zamora, 21, was arrested on suspicion of three of counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief, eluding, obstruction and resisting arrest, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said on social media.

He was booked into Yellowstone County jail on a $50,000 bond.

On Jan. 13, surveillance captured a man forcing another man into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, was able to force his way out of the vehicle and escape, according to police.

