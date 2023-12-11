Suspect arrested after woman killed, 2 injured in shooting near Bigfork

POLSON — A woman was killed and two others were injured in the shooting at a residence near Bigfork.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says emergency dispatchers received a report of a disturbance in the small community of Ferndale involving a man with a gun at 9:08 p.m. Sunday.

A short time later, an additional caller reported being shot by the male.

Deputies from both the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Flathead deputies arrived first and took 49-year-old Matthew Vitek of Bigfork into custody.

Flathead deputies then rendered first aid to three gunshot victims at the scene prior to EMS arriving at the scene.

Once EMS arrived, the victims were taken to a local hospital and investigators were contacted to obtain a search warrant and process the crime scene.

Bell says it was determined at the hospital that 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork had died.

The identity of the other two victims has not been released, but Bell reports they were in stable condition as of 2 a.m. on Monday.

Jordan's body was taken to the Montana Medical Examiner's office for autopsy, and the case is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office.

Vitek is being held in the Lake County jail on pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

