Suspect arrested after man strangled, robbed in Belgrade casino bathroom

BELGRADE — A suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing and strangling a man with a cell phone charging cord at a casino in Belgrade.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a man who had been gambling at the Magic Diamond casino on Business Hub Drive, just off Amsterdam Road in Belgrade.

"The man had been gambling and met some people while he was gambling," said Capt. Michael Van Meter. "While he was in the bathroom, one of the individuals he had met followed him into the bathroom and wrapped a cord around his neck."

Van Meter said the suspect then reached into the victim's front pocket, stole around $1,500 in cash from him, and fled the scene.

MTN News Magic Diamond casino

According to court documents, the victim described the suspect as an approximately a 25-year-old male who was wearing blue jeans and had blonde hair.

"Through witness interviews and surveillance footage, we were able to identify the suspect as Ayden Klompien," said Van Meter.

A jacket that appeared to be the same as the one Klompien was wearing in the surveillance footage was found nearby, with a syringe that had methamphetamine residue on it, authorities said.

Klompien was later located on West Shore Drive in Belgrade and allegedly admitted to the robbery and throwing his jacket with the syringe in it.

According the court documents, Klompien was arrested on possible charges of robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

MTN News Capt. Michael Van Meter

Although Van Meter said there hasn't been a noticeable increase in crime at casinos, he advises gamblers to be cautious.

"Anytime you're handling significant quantities of cash in public, be very judicious about how you carry yourself, your belongings and your valuables," he said.

