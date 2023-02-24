Suspect arrested after 2 juveniles shot near Helena fairgrounds

HELENA — A suspect is in custody following a late Thursday night shooting at the baseball fields near the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Helena police said around 9:30 p.m. a caller notified dispatch two juvenile males had been shot at Ryan Fields and the caller was transporting them to the St. Peter’s emergency room for help.

“At the ER, the two juvenile males were being treated by physicians and it was verified they both had gunshot wounds. Officers located evidence at Ryan Fields consistent with the information reported,” said Helena police Lt. Jayson Zander in a press release.

MTN News

Zander said an 18-year-old suspect was identified and located in the area several hours after the shooting.

“From the initial investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident between the involved parties,” said Zander.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. It is also unclear the severity of the gunshot wounds to the two juveniles.