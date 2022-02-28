Student detained following threat at Big Sky High School

MISSOULA — A Big Sky High School student has been detained following what law enforcement says was a “critical incident” at the school.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the student was detained at Big Sky High School by the on-site school resource officer on Friday.

Arnold says the SRO had “received information regarding a credible threat of school violence made on social media."

Arnold says that the student “reported having homicidal ideations and access to weapons to carry out his ideations of violence towards a school.”

The student was quickly detained with Arnold noting that “the swift actions by law enforcement and school administration ensured the safety of the students, teachers, and staff.”

The student — who is said to be over 18 — is being charged with felony intimidation.

There is no risk to the public at this time nor is there any information that indicates anyone else was involved in the threat, according to Arnold.

"Missoula County Public Schools will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues," a letter sent to Big Sky High school parents and students states.

The following letter was sent out to parents and students on Monday afternoon: