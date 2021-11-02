Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Sting nets 9 arrests in Yellowstone County on sexual abuse of children charge

items.[0].image.alt
Yellowstone County Detention Facility
Danny Haydal
haydal.PNG
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:37:15-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department announced Tuesday that eight Billings men and a man from Minnesota have been arrested in a sting operation aimed at those who solicit sex from minors.

The men were arrested following an operation that included several agencies over a two-day period in late October. Agencies involved in the Billings area sting included The Billings Police Department; the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office; Homeland Security Investigations; and the FBI.

The operation targeted suspects who solicited minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity or meet adults trafficking minors for sex, the press release states.

The nine suspects arrested in the Billings area operation include:

- Martin Jimenez, 27 of Billings

martin.PNG
Martin Jimenez

- Thomas Sebastian, 23 of Billings

toms.PNG
Thomas Sebastian

- Jacob Ramirez, 40 of Billings

jacob.PNG
Jacob Ramirez

- Kyle Swindler, 40 of Billings

kyle2.PNG
Kyle Swindler

- Jason Kroepelin, 32 of Billings

jason2.PNG
Jason Kroepelin

- Danny Haydal, 64 of Billings

haydal.PNG
Danny Haydal

- Dustin Rudolph, 33 of Billings

dustin.PNG
Dustin Rudolph

- David Schultz, 52 of Hayfield, Min.

david.PNG
David Schultz

- Abraham Montez, 39 of Billings

am.PNG
Abraham Montez

A man was also arrested in Wyoming as a result of the operation, the press release states. James Moore, 46 of Gillette, was arrested for coercion or enticement of prostitution.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader