Shooting sends Billings juvenile to the hospital

BILLINGS - A shooting early Monday morning sent a Billings juvenile to the hospital.

Billings police said on social media the shooting happened in the 900 block of South 31st Street and was reported at 3:46 a.m.

A juvenile male was located with a single gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where police said he is reportedly in stable condition.

Several juvenile "persons of interest" were detained for questioning and the investigation was continuing. No other information was immediately released.