Sheriff: Inmate shot after taking hostage at Glasgow hospital

GLASGOW - Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said a hostage situation resulted in a suspect being shot by a law enforcement officer.

According to a press release, the incident happened at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday when a detention center inmate took a hostage at the Glasgow hospital.

"The incident was a hostage situation and was resolved by a deputy discharging his duty weapon to protect the life of the innocent," the press release states.

Authorities did not identify who the inmate took as a hostage.

The inmate was flown to Billings to receive advanced trauma care. The inmate's name has not been released.

No officers, hospital staff, or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle has been asked to complete the administrative review of this incident.

