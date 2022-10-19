Sheriff: Husband and wife die in murder/suicide near Gallatin Gateway

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer on Wednesday identified two people who died in a murder/suicide on Tuesday night.

According to a press release, around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday the sheriff's office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway.

A witness said a woman shot a man and fled the scene. Responders found 53-year-old Jason Jones dead at the scene. The press release said preliminary findings showed Jason Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the suspect to be the man's spouse, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. She was later found dead near the Hyalite reservoir due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the press release.

The incident remains under investigation.

