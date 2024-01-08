Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Sheridan police investigating murder of 64-year-old woman

sheridan county.JPG
courtesy of Sheridan County Sheriff's Office
Sheridan County
sheridan county.JPG
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 18:06:58-05

SHERIDAN, WY — Sheridan police are investigating the possible murder of a 64-year-old woman found dead inside her home Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call at 7:07 p.m. from the woman's husband, who claimed he had found his wife deceased. Officers arrived at the house on Gladstone Street shortly after, and Capt. Tom Ringley said initial evidence shows the woman died of blunt force trauma.

A suspect has been identified and "does not have access to the public", Ringley said, though he did not confirm that an arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon. He did say the subject is not in a medical facility.

Homicide charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader