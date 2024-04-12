'Serious domestic disturbance' leads to death in Anaconda, suspect in custody

ANACONDA - A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County following the report of a domestic disturbance early Wednesday.

Police in Anaconda responded to a report of a "serious domestic disturbance" that involved serious injury and possible weapon use, according to an Anaconda-Deer Lodge press release.

The release said when officers arrived at the residence they found a man dead with visible injuries. The man's body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination.

According to the release, the cause and manner of death have not been determined. Officials are not releasing the man's name pending family notification.

According to the release, there does not appear to be a current danger to the community and more details will be released as the investigation proceeds.

