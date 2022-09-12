Search launched for 2 Yellowstone County jail escapees

BILLINGS - Law enforcement is searching for two escapees from the Yellowstone County jail.

The inmates escaped through a window that had been dislodged, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release issued at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Linder identified the inmates as 31-year-old Cody Flesch and 23-year-old Quincy Pfister.

Anyone with information about the escaped inmates or may see them is advised not to approach them but call law enforcement at 406-657-8200 or 406-256-2929.