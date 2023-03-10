Routine traffic stop ends in "largest fentanyl seizure in Michigan"

A traffic stop in Michigan led to the seizure of four kilograms of fentanyl, a potentially deadly synthetic opioid.

According to law enforcement, this is the largest seizure of fentanyl in the state's history.

Troopers on I-94 near Paw Paw Township pulled over a driver for a routine traffic stop, citing traffic violations including improper lane use and a cracked windshield, the Michigan State Police said in a news release. Troopers detected "several indicators of criminal activity" when they spoke with the driver. After receiving verbal consent to search the vehicle, the troopers found four kilograms, or about 8.8 pounds, of fentanyl in a duffel bag.

The troopers then obtained "additional information" that led them to a second location, where two additional kilograms of "suspected fentanyl" and about $30,000 in cash were found and seized.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old California man. The Michigan State Police said evidence showed he was "transporting or smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan." He has been arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

The state of Michigan recorded 2,599 deaths from opioids in 2020. Of those, 1,911 deaths were related to synthetic drugs, including fentanyl.

