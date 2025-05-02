Roundup man pleads guilty to 14 counts for sexually abusing children

A Roundup man agreed Friday to plead guilty to 14 counts of child-sex-abuse crimes involving three victims who were 8 and 9 years old.

Billy Edward Jones, 57, will plead guilty to 11 counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of incest, according to the plea agreement signed in Musselshell County District Court.

Montana Sexual or Violent Offender Registry Billy Edward Jones

Prosecutors will recommend Jones receive a sentence of 100 years in prison with no possibility of parole for the most serious offenses, to be served concurrently.

According to court documents, Jones admitted to recording video of the children naked and in sexual situations, digitally penetrating one child and raping another.

Musselshell County District Court Judge Michael Hayworth will determine the final sentence.

Jones is listed on the Montana Sexual or Violent Offenders Registry. He was convicted of a previous offense of lewd or indecent proposals to a child in Oklahoma in 1996.