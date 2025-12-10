Richland County deputy involved in early morning shooting

SIDNEY - A Richland County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Sheriff John Dynneson, the shooting happened after the sheriff's office was dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to a disturbance in the northeast portion of the county. The sheriff did not provide any further location details in the press release.

"Officers responded and subsequently there was an officer involved shooting involving a Richland County Deputy Sheriff," the press release states. "Victim was taken to Sidney Health to be treated for injuries."

Dynneson told MTN News that a deputy shot a woman, and the deputy was treated and released and is on leave per protocol. The sheriff would not clarify how the deputy was injured.

The woman is possibly still be at Sidney Health Center "waiting on a flight out," the sheriff said late Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement remained at the scene in the area of the shooting, the sheriff said, and neighbors are aware they are "free to go about their business."

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident, the sheriff said.

Dynneson said there is no threat to the public.

Click here to read the press release.

