Reward offered for tips on illegal turkey kill south of Roundup

File
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 25, 2022
BILLINGS - Montana wildlife officials are looking for the public's help to identify a man they said is suspected of illegally killing a turkey south of Roundup.

The incident happened on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. and was captured on security cameras on a home on Ambush Road, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a press release. The man is suspected of illegally killing killing a turkey just feet from a home.

The agency provided these photos of the man and the truck he was driving:

Anyone with possible information about the incident is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont [myfwp.mt.gov] to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (and/or Game Warden Jake Barzen at 406-409-1987). They may be eligible for a cash reward of as much as $1,000. The reward is sponsored in part by the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

