Reward offered for information in cases of wasted deer in Billings area

BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering rewards for information leading to a conviction in two recent criminal cases involving deer that were killed and left to waste in the Billings area.

In one case, game wardens are looking for a person who illegally dumped two mule deer hindquarters into a commercial garbage bin at Adam & Eve Stores on Mullowney Lane in south Billings at about 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 8, FWP said in a press release.

Photos show a man and a child pulled up to the garbage bin and illegally dumped the deer parts. They were in a black Ford F-150 pickup with a large scratch down the passenger side, chrome rocker panels with the back part missing on the passenger side, side steps, and a crooked front license plate.

FWP FWP game wardens are looking for this black Ford F-150 pickup with a large scratch down the passenger side, chrome rocker panels with the back part missing on the passenger side, side steps and a crooked front license plate.





Game wardens also are looking for information about a 3X4 mule deer buck that was shot multiple times with a small-caliber gun and left on the night of Thursday, Oct. 28 just off of Indian Creek Road, a mile east of its intersection with East Arrow Creek Road east of Billings.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident off Indian Creek Road may call FWP game warden Connor Langel at (406) 860-7805 or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

