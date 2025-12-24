Reward offered for information about Wyoming cemetery vandalism

LOVELL, Wyo. - A $500 reward is being offered for information related to a recent act of vandalism at a cemetery.

According to a social media post by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming, a vehicle drove through the Lovell Cemetery on Dec. 20 at around 2 a.m. and ran over a headstone.

"Suspect vehicle is most likely an AWD SUV that has a piece of plastic hanging down from underneath causing the drag mark in the middle of the tire tracks," the post states. "The vehicle likely has front end damage to the driver side and possibly driver side rocker panel consistent with hitting and running over a cement headstone."

The $500 reward is being offered by the Lovell Cemetery Board. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Leonhardt at 307-568-2324.

Courtesy Big Horn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Damage at the Lovell Cemetery.