Reward offered for information about arson at Wyoming clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Casper Police Department, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Wellspring Health Access Clinic.

The clinic, located at 918 East 2nd Street in Casper, was damaged by fire on Wednesday, May 25, in the early morning hours. The Casper Police and Fire Departments responded to the initial report, according to a press release.

ATF Certified Fire Investigators later responded to the scene and now suspect arson.

The clinic was under construction and was slated to become Wyoming's sole site for procedural abortions, reported Kaiser Health News.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson. Tipsters should contact ATF at (307) 633-9400, (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips [atf.gov]. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com [reportit.com].