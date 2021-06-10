Reward offered for information about alleged drug dealer

GREAT FALLS — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Marlina Nannett Martinez.

The agency says that Martinez is wanted for her alleged involvement in possessing and distributing oxycodone, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from on or about October of 2020 to on or about November of 2020 on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Wolf Point.

On April 8, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Martinez in the United States District Court (Great Falls Division) after she was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez is asked to call the Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here .