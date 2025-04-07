Report: Aggravated assaults hit decade high in Billings; homicides stay steady

Aggravated assaults are at their highest point in the last decade in Billings, but homicides remain consistent, according to the Billings Police Department's 2024 annual crime report, released Monday.

Overall, Billings police responded to nearly 87,000 calls last year.

That marks the lowest number since 2016 and is down considerably from a high of 96,500 calls in 2020.

However, 825 of those calls were for aggravated assault, the highest mark the department has seen and well more than double what the city was seeing just 10 years ago, when those numbers were around 300.

Homicides held steady in 2024 with 12, the same number as 2022 and one more than 2023.

The total number of violent crimes has not yet been calculated, but those numbers have been on a consistent decline since 2021, and the department has indicated they expect that to continue.

Billings also saw nearly 1,200 drug offenses, an increase of more than 300 from the previous year.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the report.

Here's the full report:



