Red Lodge assault suspect remains at large, but no new attacks reported, mayor says

Authorities in Red Lodge have received no new reports of assaults against women since identifying a suspect a month ago, but the man has not been caught, Mayor Dave Westwood told MTN News this week.

On Sept. 15, a woman reported she was attacked while walking home in the area of 13th Street East and Platt Avenue South at night. She was able to use her Taser and get away.

On Sept. 22, police released a sketch of the suspect after the incident received media coverage.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and blonde or auburn facial hair.

The facial hair was described as sparse on the chin and upper lip, the press release states.

The suspect's nose was described as "distinctive or long-like," and he was described as having a pointed chin, according to the press release.

He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and has "recognizable acne or pock scarring on his face."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Carbon County Dispatch at (406) 446-1234 opt. 1

Watch previous Q2 coverage of self-defense class for women: