Prosecutors recommend 80-year sentence for teen accused in Lockwood shooting

Prosecutors recommended Wednesday that a teen accused of shooting a Lockwood man in November 2023, then fleeing and firing at pursuing law enforcement, should be sentenced to 80 years in state prison.

Ashtin Zant Glen, 19, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court to change his plea for the November 2023 incident, which left a victim, 25-year-old Brassar McCabe, wheelchair-bound with three gunshot wounds.

He pleaded no contest to the three most serious charges, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide with a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded guilty to the remaining three charges: theft of a light vehicle and two counts of criminal mischief.

Glen has been in Yellowstone County jail since he was arrested on a $1.5 million bond, which Judge Thomas Pardy imposed because of his previous felony history. At Wednesday's hearing, where Pardy also presided, Glen also pleaded guilty to other charges from previous incidents.

According to charging documents, Glen and another teen were attempting to break into vehicles on Canary Avenue on Nov. 11, 2023, when they were confronted by McCabe. Glen shot McCabe three times, twice in the chest and once in the arm, and fled in a vehicle.

Glen was spotted by a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy, who gave pursuit. At one point, the deputy said he fired multiple times at her vehicle, according to charging documents.

The chase ended when Glen crashed his vehicle at the corner of Terry Avenue and Seventh Street West, and he was caught on foot.

McCabe is continuing to recover from his injuries, and the Fusion Fight League recently raised $10,000 at a benefit held in his honor in Billings.