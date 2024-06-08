Watch Now
Procession held for Billings native slain on duty in Arizona

Josh Briese will be buried in Montana
Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 07, 2024

It was a procession fitting of the man they honored.

Hundreds of law enforcement from Arizona, Montana and beyond stood in salute Friday, while others followed in a procession as the body of 23-year-old officer Josh Briese was escorted to a funeral home in Chandler, Arizona.

Briese, who grew up in Billings, had just graduated from the police academy.

"When it happens in your department it’s a shock in the guys. It brought us to our knees," said Jesse Crabtree, chief of the Gila River Police Department, where Briese served.

It's a double tragedy for those who knew Briese in Montana. His father, David Briese, was also killed in the line of duty working as a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy in 2006.

Briese's body will be taken Montana for a funeral service Wednesday. He will be buried in Edgar.

