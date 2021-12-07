Possible threat brings increased police presence at Skyview High School

BILLINGS - A possible threat on social media has resulted in an increased police presence Tuesday at Skyview High School.

School district officials said they received information about a possible threat against the high school Monday afternoon. The district and Billings police launched an investigation and determined that there was no credible threat.

School officials said additional officers on and around campus Tuesday was a safety precaution. All schools in the district remained open.

Police said in a press release that anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the department at 406-657-8200.