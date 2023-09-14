Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Polson police officer arrested on sexual abuse of children charge

Polson Police Chief George Simpson reports an officer was arrested on Wednesday and that an investigation is continuing.
Polson PD reporting 2 crashes and 'significant' medical emergency aided by local citizens
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 19:13:53-04

POLSON - A Polson police officer has been arrested on a charge of sexual abuse of children.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says Officer Matthew Timm was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon and that an investigation is ongoing.

“Our fundamental duty as officers is to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder. This is the mission, and we all took the oath dedicating ourselves to justice and honor. Officers who are found not honoring the oath have no place in this department," Chief Simpson stated.

Simpson stated in a news release that an internal employment investigation is also ongoing and no further information regarding Timm's employment is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subscribe to Q2's Email Newsletter