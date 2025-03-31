Republican Party of New Mexico says headquarters was targeted in "deliberate act of arson"

The Republican Party of New Mexico said its Albuquerque headquarters was targeted Sunday in what it called a "deliberate act of arson."

The entryway to the party's headquarters was destroyed early Sunday morning, the party said in a statement. The party alleged that the words "ICE=KKK" had also been spraypainted, calling it a "horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance."

Amy Barela, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement that no one was harmed in the incident. Barela said her team is working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as local law enforcement and federal investigators.

"We will not allow New Mexico's broken criminal justice system to dilute the seriousness of this attack," Barela said. "The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced. We will emerge from this stronger, more united, and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country."

The investigation will be led by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Albuquerque police said.