Police warn of scammers impersonating Billings police officers

Billings police are warning that scammers are posing as their officers in phone calls trying to bilk victims out of money in the area.

The man has been using the names Sgt. Justin Jagers, Sgt. Sam Puckett, and Sgt. Nate West in calls to women, falsely stating he has important paperwork for them and requesting to meet, according to a social media post from Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.

While officers do occasionally members of the public, people should be wary if they don't understand the reason for the call or something feels suspicious, according to Lennick.

If you receive such a call and feel suspicious, tell the caller you will call dispatch at 406-657-8200 to verify you are being contacted by a legitimate officer.

Police officers will never try to get anyone to post bond or pay fines over the phone, Lennick wrote.