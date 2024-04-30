Update: Police officer shoots machete-wielding man in downtown Billings

Update 1:36 p.m.

A Billings police officer shot a man who was wielding a machete on the 300 block of North 31st Street Tuesday afternoon, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

Police responded to the call about the man around 1 p.m. and attempted to negotiate with him, Lennick said. Multiple officers were on the scene.

He did not cooperate or drop his weapon, so an officer tried to subdue him with a Taser, which didn't work, Lennick said. Police said the man was waving the machete at people in the area.

One officer then fired his gun, and the man went down, Lennick said. He was taken to a local hospital, and Lennick said he does not know the man's condition.

The incident took place in front of the First Interstate Bank tower. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

